‘The Merry Gentlemen’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Christmas Male Revue?

T’is the season — for male strippers? Yes, actually. Yes indeed.

Netflix’s new Christmas movie “The Merry Gentlemen” is now streaming, telling story of a young dancer who comes home to find that her parents’ business — and thus, her whole childhood, essentially — may be going under. So, to help save it, she organizes a Christmas-themed male revue to pull in ticket sales.

The movie features a lot of familiar faces, but perhaps some new ones for you too. So, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the major players in “The Merry Gentlemen.”