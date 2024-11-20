‘The Merry Gentlemen’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Christmas Male Revue?

T’is the season — for male strippers? Yes, actually. Yes indeed.
Netflix’s new Christmas movie “The Merry Gentlemen” is now streaming, telling story of a young dancer who comes home to find that her parents’ business — and thus, her whole childhood, essentially — may be going under. So, to help save it, she organizes a Christmas-themed male revue to pull in ticket sales.
The movie features a lot of familiar faces, but perhaps some new ones for you too. So, we’ve got you covered.
Here are all the major players in “The Merry Gentlemen.”
Ashley (Britt Robertson)
Ashley is a professional dancer, who is unceremoniously fired for being too old (in her 30s). She’s played by “Tomorrowland” and “The Longest Ride” star Britt Robertson. She also starred in “The Space Between Us” and more recently, “The Rookie: Feds,” as well as a few episodes of “The Rookie.”
Luke (Chad Michael Murray)
Luke is the brooding handyman/carpenter that helps out at The Rhythm Room. He’s played by Chad Michael Murray, who you’ll most immediately recognize from “Freaky Friday,” “One Tree Hill,” “House of Wax” or possibly “A Cinderella Story.” He currently stars on “Sullivan’s Crossing” and appeared in the Netflix rom-com “Mother of the Bride” earlier this year.
Marie (Marla Sokoloff)
Marie is Ashley’s older sister, who stayed in town and took over a beloved restaurant with her husband. She’s played by Marla Sokoloff, who played Gia in both “Full House” and the spinoff series “Fuller House.” She also starred as Lucy Hatcher in “The Practice,” and appeared in several early 2000s teen films, including “Sugar & Spice,” “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Whatever It Takes.”
Rodger (Marc Anthony Samuel)
Rodger is Marie’s husband, and one of the men recruited to become a Merry Gentleman. He’s played by Marc Anthony Samuel, best known for playing Felix DuBois in “General Hospital.”
Lily (Beth Broderick)
Lily is Marie and Ashley’s mother, and co-owner of The Rhythm Room. She’s played by Beth Broderick who is of course best known to an entire generation as Aunt Zelda from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” She also stars in another 2024 Christmas movie, Hallmark’s “Holiday Mismatch.”
Troy (Colt Prattes)
Troy is the bartender at The Rhythm Room, who also becomes one of the dancers in the show. He’s played by Colt Prattes, who starred in the series “This Close” and in the ABC remake of “Dirty Dancing.”
Ricky (Hector David Jr.)
Ricky is another of the dancers recruited into The Merry Gentlemen, originally a cab driver. He’s played by Hector David Jr., who’s best known as Mike, the Green Samurai Ranger in the “Power Rangers: Samurai” franchise.
Stan (Michael Gross)
Stan is Ashley’s father, and definitely not down to dance on stage. He’s played by Michael Gross, best known for starring in “Family Ties” as Steven Keaton.
Danny (Maxwell Caulfield)
Danny is an older gentleman who spends a lot of time at The Rhythm Room and when an emergency strikes, he’s happy to jump in and help with the show. He’s played by Maxwell Caulfield, who starred in “Grease 2,” “Empire Records,” “The Colbys” and more.
Denise (Maria Canals-Barrera)
Denise is the businesswoman aiming to help sell The Rhythm Room to get Ashley’s parents out of debt. She’s played by Maria Canals-Barrera, who fans will likely recognize as Theresa Russo from “Wizards of Waverly Place.”