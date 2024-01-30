Ready to join “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?”

Guy Ritchie’s latest action extravaganza, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and starring Henry Cavill, is out this spring. And you can watch the brand-new trailer above.

Based on the nonfiction book “Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII” by Damien Lewis, it charts the development and implementation of Special Operations Executive, a clandestine group formed in 1940 to conduct secret missions in occupied Europe. (They were sometimes referred to as the Baker Street Irregulars, which would also have been a pretty cool name for this movie.)

Cavill stars as Gus March-Phillipps, a real-life war hero who was a part of Operation Postmaster, launched on a Spanish island off West Africa, where he was to commandeer Italian and German ships. In real life he did not have such glorious facial hair.

The movie looks pretty much exactly like what you’d expect a Guy Ritchie World War II movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer to look like – Cavill hamming it up, an excessive amount of machine-gun fire and Alan Ritchson (“Reacher”) shooting a guy with an arrow. In addition to Cavill and Ritchson, the cast includes Eiza González, Henry Golding, Babs Olusanmokun, Alex Pettyfer and Cary Elwes.

“The Ministry of Gentlemanly Warfare” is Ritchie’s sixth film since 2019 and he already has another untitled action movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Cavill, in the can, with a new Apple TV+ movie, “Fountain of Youth” (with John Krasinski and Natalie Portman) for Skydance, gearing up now.

“The Ministry of Gentlemanly Warfare” will be released by Lionsgate on April 19.