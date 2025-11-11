“The Paper” has officially hit Peacock back in September, but now it’s making its debut on NBC, and TheWrap is here with all the details about where and how to tune in.

Extra, extra! Read all about it! Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s “The Office” spinoff will land on the network, just like its mother series “The Office” did back in 2005.

This time around, the camera crew that once documented the kooky workers at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. has found some new subjects in a group of journalists at an Ohio-based newspaper called The Toledo Truth Teller.

When does “The Paper” premiere on NBC?

“The Paper” makes its debut on NBC on Monday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. PST. Folks can tune live by watching on TV or online on NBC.com.

When do new episodes air?

New episodes will broadcast on NBC on Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. PST.

“The Paper” NBC episode release schedule:

There are 10 episodes in the first season of “The Paper.” Check out the NBC release schedule below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Monday, Nov. 10

Season 1, Episode 2: “The Five W’s” — Monday, Nov. 17

Season 1, Episode 3: “Buddy and the Dude” — Monday, Nov. 24

Season 1, Episode 4: TTT vs the Blogger”— Monday, Dec. 1

Season 1, Episode 5: “Scam Alert!” — Monday, Dec. 8

Season 1, Episode 6: “Churnalism” — Monday, Dec. 15

Season 1, Episode 7: “I Love You” — Monday, Dec. 22

Season 1, Episode 8: “Church and State” — Monday, Dec. 29

Season 1, Episode 9: “Matching Ponchos” — Monday, Jan. 5

Season 1, Episode 10: “The Ohio Journalism Awards” — Monday, Jan. 12

Are more episodes on the way?

Yep, “The Paper” was renewed for second season ahead of its series debut.

What is “The Paper” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description of the series: “From Greg Daniels (‘The Office’) and Michael Koman (‘Nathan For You/), ‘The Paper’ follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Tim Key as Ken Davies, Oscar Nuńez as Oscar Martinez, Ramona Young as Nicole Lee, Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore, Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adeola Olofin, Eric Rahill as Travis and Duane Shepard Sr. as Barry.

Check out the full cast and character breakdowns here.

Is “The Paper” streaming?

Yep, all 10 episodes are available to watch right now on the streamer Peacock.

Watch the trailer