‘The Penguin’ Premiere Grows to 10.4 Million Viewers After 11 Days

Viewership for HBO’s “The Penguin” is climbing.

After 11 days since its debut, the series premiere of “The Penguin” has grown its audience to 10.4 million viewers across HBO, Max and other platforms, according to Warner Bros. Discovery viewing data.

That’s nearly double the viewership logged by the DC Studios show over its opening weekend, which saw 5.3 million viewers tune into the “The Batman” spinoff from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

As “The Penguin” moved from its Thursday night premiere slot to its regular Sunday night timeslot for its second episode, Episode 2 drew 1.6 million cross-platform viewers — up 17% from its original Thursday night premiere. Overall, viewership for “The Penguin” is outpacing all current HBO series, excluding “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.”

As “The Penguin” took the coveted Sunday at 9 p.m. timeslot, “Industry” closed out its third installment at 10 p.m., with its Season 3 finale drawing in 260,000 cross-platform viewers on Sunday night. Viewership for the Season 3 finale was down 13.3% from the Season 3 premiere, which scored an audience of 300,000 viewers in August, soaring 60% from its Season 2 premiere.

Season 3 is averaging nearly 1.6 million viewers, outpacing the Season 2 average of 1.2 million at the same amount of time into the season.

After picking up more buzz this season, which added Kit Harington into the drama series’ chaos, “Industry” was renewed for a fourth season in September. Season 3 stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.