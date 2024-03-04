Kate Winslet plays a European dictator on the edge in HBO’s new satirical limited series “The Regime” — even if it means driving the country into disrepair.

“The Regime,” created by “Succession” writer Will Tracy, introduces audiences to the neurotic and impulsive Chancellor Elena Vernham (Winslet), whose sheltered life guards her from growing civil unrest outside the palace walls.

Elena’s life turns upside down when she meets soldier Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), whose companionship distances the chancellor from her trusted confidants, including her husband. With each step Zubak takes to influence Elena to grasp her power, the regime begins to unravel in front of the chancellor’s eyes.

To get the full break down of “The Regime’s” release schedule, see below:

When does “The Regime” premiere?

“The Regime” premieres Sunday, March 3 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with new episodes dropping Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “The Regime” streaming?

The political satire series is available to stream on Max, and new episodes will stream simultaneously as they premiere on HBO each Sunday.

What time are new episodes streaming on Max?

New installments of “The Regime” stream on Max at the time of their HBO east coast debut at 9 p.m. ET /6 p.m. PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Regime” consists of six episodes which will debut weekly on Sundays. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1 : Sunday, March 3

: Sunday, March 3 Episode 2 : Sunday, March 10

: Sunday, March 10 Episode 3 : Sunday, March 17

: Sunday, March 17 Episode 4 : Sunday, March 24

: Sunday, March 24 Episode 5 : Sunday, March 31

: Sunday, March 31 Episode 6 (finale): Sunday, April 7

Who is in “The Regime” cast?

Kate Winslet stars as Elena Vernham opposite Matthias Schoenaerts, who plays Herbert Zubak, and Guillaume Gallienne, who plays Nicholas. The ensemble cast features Andrea Riseborough as Agnes, Louie Mynett as Oskar, Danny Webb as Laskin, David Bamber as Schiff, Henry Goodman as Singer, Martha Plimpton as U.S. Senator Judith Holt and Hugh Grant as Edward Keplinger.

What is “The Regime” about?

The limited drama series centers on the unraveling of a contemporary European authoritarian regime, led by Chancellor Elena Vernham and her mind-bending impulses.

The official logline is as follows: “After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak, as an unlikely confidant. As Zubak’s influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena’s attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her.”

Watch the trailer: