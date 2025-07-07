‘The View’: Ana Navarro Warns That If She Runs Into Diddy On the Street, ‘I’m Going Viral’

A federal jury found disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs guilty on transportation to engage in prostitution charges last week, but found not guilty on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. For now, he remains in prison, and still faces a longer sentence — but “The View” host Ana Navarro offered a warning on Monday morning’s episode.

Discussing the verdict, which disappointed most of the hosts — but was largely predicted by host and former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin — the women expressed anger at both the prosecution, as well as those who enabled Combs for years.

While moderator Whoopi Goldberg took comfort in those people having to live with their shame, Navarro cautioned that she will not be subtle if she sees Combs herself in the future.

“Listen, if I run into him in Miami, I’m going viral,” she said bluntly.

As for exactly why Combs was found not guilty on three of the five charges he faced, Hostin had some thoughts. Chief among them was the fact that domestic violence is hard to understand, reiterating that she expected the male-skewing jury to struggle.

“I think, with eight men on the jury and four women, what man is going to find him guilty of that, and understand that no is no, yes is yes, and sort of the blurred lines between that?” she said.

“It’s a power dynamic and I don’t think the government did a good job of explaining domestic violence and how yes can mean no,” she added.

Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that “I’m mad at the prosecution” for not charging Combs properly, resulting in this verdict.

“If you cannot meet the charge, don’t [bring it]. Because I think so many of us saw that video of Cassie Ventura just being beaten, and we want some kind of accountability, and there’s got to be a harsher sentence for abusing a woman than ‘You do a little bit of jail time and then you’re out,’” she said.

