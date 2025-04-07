‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Star Walton Goggins Pays Tribute to Rick and Chelsea: ‘Ours Was a Love Story’

Note: This story contains spoilers for ‘The White Lotus” Season 3, Episode 8.

“The White Lotus” fans are not the only ones grieving the deaths of fan-favorite Season 3 couple, Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Walton Goggins himself took to Instagram late Sunday night to pay tribute to his and Wood’s standout characters.

“To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma,” Goggins wrote in a post accompanied by behind-the-scenes images of him and Wood filming “White Lotus” Season 3 together. “In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it … not react … not be defined by it … It’s there … the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there.”

It looked for a moment at the end of “The White Lotus” Season 3’s penultimate episode like Goggins’ Rick had finally walked away from his doomed path of violence when he chose to spare the life of wealthy American businessman Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn). An insulting reunion with Jim in the “White Lotus” Season 3 finale proved too much for Rick to take, though. Goggins’ character ended up shooting Glenn’s Jim in the chest only to realize after he killed him that the man was actually the father he had spent his whole life grieving.

Rick’s actions prompted a shootout between him and Jim’s bodyguards that resulted in the deaths of the latter two men, as well as Wood’s Chelsea. As Rick then began to carry Chelsea’s body away, he was shot twice in the back by a previously pacifistic Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong). Rick and Chelsea are last shown floating dead in the water in an image intentionally blocked and designed by “White Lotus” creator Mike White to call to mind a yin and yang symbol.

In his tribute post, Goggins took the time to thank White, Wood and others, including surprise scene partner Sam Rockwell, for the work they did together. “Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it,” he wrote. “Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner … a journey I will never forget. Sammy Rock for being the best wing man a fella could ask for. And every stellar f—king actor in this cast … You’re just incredible to watch.”

“We’ll always have Thailand,” Goggins added. “And to all of you … thank you for going on this journey with us.”

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is streaming now on Max.