A series adaptation for the New York Times bestselling book “They Both Die at the End,” from author Adam Silvera, has been set at Netflix, hailing from “Bridgerton” creator Chris Van Dusen, as well as executive producers Bad Bunny (née Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and “Yellowjackets” EP Drew Comins and studio eOne, TheWrap has learned.

The project, which was acquired by Netflix in a highly competitive bidding situation, has received a significant commitment. It marks Van Dusen’s return to the streamer after the success of “Bridgerton,” where he served as creator and EP; the period romantic dramedy is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, with Seasons 1 and 2 occupying top spots in the Most Popular List for English-language TV.

Van Dusen is penning the pilot script and will executive produce through his CVD Productions alongside Silvera, Ocasio, and Comins (through Creative Engine Entertainment, which has a deal with eOne, the studio behind “Yellowjackets”). Jacqueline Sacerio, co-head of scripted development, will oversee for eOne.

The book’s logline is as follows: “On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They’re going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they’re both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There’s an app for that. It’s called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure—to live a lifetime in a single day.”

“They Both Die at the End” made history as the first young-adult novel with queer Latinx characters to hit No. 1 on the Times bestsellers list; a breakout when it was first published in 2017, it experienced a resurgence during the pandemic via #BookTok on TikTok. A prequel, “The First to Die at the End,” was released Oct. 4, 2022.

In 2019, HBO was developing a half-hour comedy based on the novel, to be written by Chris Kelly, co-showrunner for Comedy Central’s “The Other Two.” J.J. Abrams was on board on the Warner Bros. Television Production as an executive producer through his Bad Robot banner.

