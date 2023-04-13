Tim McGraw Launches Down Home Media Company to Tell ‘Authentic, Inspiring Stories’

Country music legend and “1883” star Tim McGraw has formed his own production company: Down Home Media in Nashville, Tennessee.

McGraw has teamed with his management company EM.Co, and social content studio Shareability. Shareability’s founder, Tim Staples, is Down Home’s co-founder and CEO, while EM.Co’s Brian Kaplan, also a co-founder, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Country music has always been about storytelling,” said McGraw in a press release. “Our stories are honest vignettes of life and family and community. I think there’s a longing for that. For me, that’s Down Home. That’s how I grew up, those are the stories I like to tell, and that’s what I want our company to be about.”

The new McGraw venture closed an investment and an innovative first-look deal with Skydance Media, David Ellison’s leading entertainment company. As part of the deal, Skydance will develop film and TV projects with Down Home as well as channel IP and other material to Down Home.

Ellison, who will also serve on the Down Home board, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with [McGraw], Tim Staples, Brian Kaplan, and everyone at Down Home as they have created a dedicated infrastructure to tell stories across film, TV, and music, to fulfill a massive demand for authentic, inspiring stories.”

Down Home will produce film, TV, and digital media that focuses on “relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans.”

The company has two scripted series in development with Skydance, with plans for features and animation to follow. The slate is led by Joel Bergvall, Down Home’s head of film and television, who said, “People want stories that move them, and that starts with characters they can relate to. We’re focused on underdogs, unlikely heroes, and people striving for their sense of family, community, and belonging.”

Down Home also plans to establish a social content studio to nurture Nashville’s emerging talent, fostering connections across music, sports, entertainment, and brands. Stated Kaplan, “We’re thrilled to be a part of the next chapter in Nashville’s evolution, empowering artists and visionaries to create a new hub for storytelling that combines talent, passion, and innovation.”

The company also secured a private investment from Nashville-based TriScore Entertainment and The Laurel Group, a boutique merchant bank that continues to advise the company.

McGraw, who is repped by CAA, was represented in the transaction by EM.Co’s Scott Siman and Kelly Clague.