Tom Hiddleston is coming to Los Angeles.

“Happy Sad Confused,” the podcast hosted by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, is celebrating its 10th year by having its first live event in Los Angeles, and the God of Mischief is along for the ride.

On April 11 at 7:30 p.m., Hiddleston will join Horowitz live on stage at the Fine Arts Theatre in Los Angeles to talk about his life, his career and his sacred duty keeping watch over the multiverse, as well as its numerous timelines, in “Loki.”

“I can’t think of a better guest to celebrate bringing ‘Happy Sad Confused’ to Los Angeles at last than Tom Hiddleston,” Horowitz said in an official statement. “Tom is of course one of our finest actors. His passion and good humor talking about his craft and career have always made our chats memorable. I know this one will make the fans happy.”

Horowitz has hosted numerous “Happy Sad Confused” live events in New York, most recently with Sydney Sweeney ahead of the release of her horror film “Immaculate.” These events are held at the 92nd Street Y, where he’s also talked to guests like Daniel Craig, Adam Sandler, Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Emily Blunt and Annette Bening.

The “Happy Sad Confused” podcast started in 2014 and has dozens of back catalog episodes to indulge in.

Tickets for the April 11 event with Hiddleston can be purchased here.