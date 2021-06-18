Tony Hale’s Parents Still Think ‘Arrested Development’ Is ‘Dumb’ (Video)

Tony Hale has identified the only people who don’t love “Arrested Development”: Mr. and Mrs. Hale, his parents.

For Mother’s Day, Jimmy Kimmel had celebrity guests read real tweets from their mom. Here’s the one Hale read for the ABC late-night host: “Hey son, our new friends are LOVING ‘Arrested Development. We still don’t get it.”

Happy Mother’s Day.

Kimmel asked Hale, who stopped by on Thursday to promote his new Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” if that was really real.

“My parents think ‘Arrested’ is dumb. To this day, they think it’s a stupid show,” Hale responded. “I’m not kidding. The only episode they thought was funny was when Martin Short was on. [My dad] was like, ‘Well he’s funny. That guy’s funny.'”

They’re not huge “Veep” people either, it turns out.

Hale’s dad “always has notes” on the HBO sitcom, which may be even more beloved than “Arrested Development.” (It certainly is more hailed, no pun intended: “Arrested” won six Emmys, “Veep” won 17. “Veep” ran for seven seasons, “Arrested Development” did five.)

Mostly, pop’s notes are about the show being “a little mean.”

“Each episode, he’d be like, this line was crossing the line a little bit,” Hale recalled. “He had notes on every character.”

Watch the video above.

Based on the bestselling children’s book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Hale) to save the world from a global crisis known as “The Emergency,” created by his evil twin brother, Dr. Curtain.

The four children — Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance — must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis and devise a plan to defeat it.

The series also stars Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are writers and creators of the series, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as showrunners. Additional executive producers on the series from Sonar Entertainment and 20th Television include Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood and pilot director James Bobin.

The eight-episode series premieres next Friday, June 25, on Disney+.