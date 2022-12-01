avatar-2-the-way-of-water-image-2

20th Century Studios

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops List of Most-Anticipated Movies of December | Chart

by | December 1, 2022 @ 4:02 PM

The latest James Cameron action flick looks to quench fans’ thirst among a sequel-heavy month of new movie releases

A 13-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for an “Avatar” sequel, with “Avatar: The Way of Water” topping Whip Media’s rankings of the most anticipated movies of December.

The upcoming film — written, directed and produced by James Cameron — is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 16. Returning cast members include Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, while Sigourney Weaver will also make a comeback, albeit in a different role than the first flick. “The Way of Water” is the first of four planned sequels Cameron has lined up for the “Avatar” universe.

