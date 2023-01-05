Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Kicks Off the New Year as the Most-Watched Movie on Streaming | Chart

Meanwhile, there’s a surprise shake-up for the No. 3 spot where ”Matilda“ pushes ”Maverick“ to fourth place

The new Rian Johnson film — featuring a who’s who of stars, including Daniel Craig, Ed Norton and Janelle Monae — has been a hit for Netflix since its Dec. 23 streaming debut. And Netflix confirmed it this week — announcing “Glass Onion” was the third most-watched film ever in its first 10 days on the service. Not too shabby.

New year, same movie: For the second straight weekend, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” claimed bragging rights as the most streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, — which is based on data from its TV Time app, a movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

“Black Adam” also maintained its streaming momentum heading into 2023, with the Dwayne Johnson superhero flick grabbing the second spot in Whip Media’s ranker for the second weekend in a row.

The status quo was disrupted — slightly, at least — with the third spot holder. “Top Gun: Maverick,” which debuted on Whip Media’s report last week as the third most-streamed flick, was unseated by “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which hit Netflix on Christmas day.

10 most-watched movies on streaming, Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

Tom Cruise and “Maverick” didn’t nosedive, though, as the action blockbuster only dropped one spot week-over-week. Its new cruising altitude: the fourth spot on Whip Media’s ranker.

Speaking of veteran Hollywood stars, Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” continued its strong performance since hitting Netflix a few weeks back, coming in at No. 5 for the second week in a row. Overall, Netflix was home to five of the 10 most-streamed movies last weekend.

