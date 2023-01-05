Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

From left, Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (John Wilson/Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Kicks Off the New Year as the Most-Watched Movie on Streaming | Chart

by | January 5, 2023 @ 5:50 PM

Meanwhile, there’s a surprise shake-up for the No. 3 spot where ”Matilda“ pushes ”Maverick“ to fourth place

New year, same movie: For the second straight weekend, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” claimed bragging rights as the most streamed movie in the U.S., according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker, — which is based on data from its TV Time app, a movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.

The new Rian Johnson film — featuring a who’s who of stars, including Daniel Craig, Ed Norton and Janelle Monae — has been a hit for Netflix since its Dec. 23 streaming debut. And Netflix confirmed it this week — announcing “Glass Onion” was the third most-watched film ever in its first 10 days on the service. Not too shabby.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

