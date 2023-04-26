A streaming launch on Hidive helped more than double demand for the anime series

There’s a new entrant in the race to draw the most demand from viewers for a new show. Tokyo MX’s latest anime series “ Oshi no Ko ” leaped into the ranking with a whopping 123% increase in demand and took sixth place on the chart for the week of April 15-21, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Based on the manga of the same name, the anime explores the darker side of the idol industry and has become the top anime series on MyAnimeList and Hidive’s biggest anime launch of all time since its premiere on April 12. Audience demand data for the anime underscores the genre’s popularity: The show had 18.6 times more demand than the average series in the U.S. this week.

Meanwhile, “The Last of Us” retained its position at the top of the charts this week, despite an 8% decline in demand this week. The HBO show still maintained a wide lead over the rest of its rivals, with 39.3 times the average series demand.

Next, we see Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” back up in second place despite a 12% drop which saw it have 22.6 times the average series demand. “Daisy Jones” was able to reclaim its spot in second place after Netflix’s “The Night Agent” saw a 30% decline in demand and slid down to fourth place in the ranking (as predicted last week).

Paramount+’s “The Rabbit Hole” maintained a steady but strong foothold among American audiences for yet another week. The show had a very slight increase in demand to 21.2 times the average, which saw it move up to third place in the ranking this week.

The only other series that had a notable increase in demand this week besides “Oshi no Ko” was AMC’s “The Company You Keep,” which moved up the ranking to seventh place with 18.6 times the average series demand, just under the anime show. The 6% increase for the ABC show came right after its eighth episode aired on April 16. Given that the show is set to air two more episodes before concluding on May 7, we expect to see it continue to climb up the ranking over the next couple of weeks.

Most in-demand new shows, April 15-21, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

A 4% decline in demand saw Peacock’s “Poker Face” slide to eighth place in the ranking this week. Despite having ended on March 9, the show has maintained a relatively stable level of demand among audiences and remained in the ranking. With 18.2 times the average series demand this week, it’s easy to see why Peacock chose to renew the show for another season.

Syfy’s “The Ark” remained in ninth place for yet another week, with almost exactly the same level of demand as last week at 17.9 times the average.

Rounding out the top 10 breakout shows, we saw The CW’s “Gotham Knights” slide down to 10th place with 17.9 times the demand for the average series, a 5% decline from last week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.