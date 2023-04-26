"Oshi no Ko" is part of a wave of popular new anime hitting streaming services.

"Oshi no Ko" is part of a wave of popular new anime hitting streaming services.

‘Oshi no Ko’ Leaps Over the Competition in Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | April 26, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

A streaming launch on Hidive helped more than double demand for the anime series

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

There’s a new entrant in the race to draw the most demand from viewers for a new show. Tokyo MX’s latest anime series “Oshi no Ko” leaped into the ranking with a whopping 123% increase in demand and took sixth place on the chart for the week of April 15-21, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Don Lemon

Don Lemon’s CNN Ouster Was a ‘Business Decision’ and a ‘Long Time Coming,’ Says Exec
Mike Cavanagh Jeff Shell NBCU Comcast Earnings

Peacock Growth, Hulu Sale, Stability? Mike Cavanagh Is Taking On All of NBCU’s Headaches

Layoffs Hit Disney+, Walt Disney Studios Marketing Teams | Exclusive
Adam Aron AMC Entertainment

AMC CEO Thinks the Theater Chain Is Out of the Woods: ‘We’ve Been Defying Gravity for 3 Years’

Disney+ SVP of Marketing Trevor Kelley Out as Part of Company-Wide Layoffs | Exclusive
Joe Biden Gavin Newsom president

Gavin Newsom Shelves Own Presidential Ambitions, Endorses Joe Biden Reelection Run | Exclusive
A collaboration between the Weeknd and Drake wasn't real — but AI brought it to life.

From Fake Drake to a Fan Frenzy: AI Can Help – Not Just Hurt – the Music Business | PRO Insight
Bob Chapek John Fithian

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek ‘Was Not Our Friend,’ Says National Association of Theatre Owners Chief