Marvel Studios

‘She-Hulk’ Stomps the Competition to Top Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | August 25, 2022 @ 2:16 PM

Disney+ series, including newcomer ”I Am Groot,“ hold four of the 10 spots in this week’s ranking

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law” stormed to the top of the weekly breakout shows ranking this week. The Disney+ Marvel series had 25.1 times the average series demand — a decent lead over Netflix’s “The Sandman” (21.4 times), which was at the top of the chart last week — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

