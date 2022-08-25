Disney+ series, including newcomer ”I Am Groot,“ hold four of the 10 spots in this week’s ranking

“ She Hulk: Attorney at Law ” stormed to the top of the weekly breakout shows ranking this week. The Disney+ Marvel series had 25.1 times the average series demand — a decent lead over Netflix’s “The Sandman” (21.4 times), which was at the top of the chart last week — according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

“She-Hulk” is a departure from what audiences have come to expect from Marvel’s recent series on Disney+, having been compared to a 30-minute workplace sitcom. Marvel seems to be hedging its bet on a new format by heavily leveraging fan-favorite characters from throughout the MCU on this show. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, and Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme character, Wong, were all teased in the trailer for the show, which should guarantee that any fans uncertain about the new series will be excited about tie-ins with the rest of the MCU.

Disney+ had a good week in general, with four of the 10 most in-demand new series coming from its platform. In addition to “She-Hulk,” “I Am Groot” also made its debut in the weekly ranking at No. 10. The MCU is also branching out with this show. It’s a series of five animated shorts with five more currently in development. Like its title character, this show seems to be punching above its weight and making an impact. For the week, it had 14.9 times the average series demand. It will be interesting to see if Disney+ continues to experiment with the Marvel franchise in creative ways like it is with “She-Hulk” and “I Am Groot.” Disney+’s other ranking shows are “Obi-Wan Kenobi” at No. 3 and “Ms. Marvel” in ninth place.

Amazon Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” was the other series this week that made a notable splash, debuting at No. 7 on this week’s list. The show is an adaptation of the 1992 film with updated characters and storylines. It seems to be balancing a familiar story with a fresh take that makes it interesting enough for those familiar with the movie. All eight episodes of the season were released on Prime Video on Aug. 12, so it remains to be seen how lasting demand for the show will be if audiences are able to binge through the entirety of the season now (although the creators have their fingers crossed for Season 2).

