TIFF Market Moving On How to Blow Up a Pipeline Sisu

Courtesy of TIFF

Where Are the Sales? Why This Year’s Toronto Film Festival Market Slowed to a Crawl

by | September 16, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Streamers are MIA, traditional buyers are cautious — and the film that sparked the biggest deal didn’t even play in the festival

Monday morning, film executives at the Toronto Film Festival woke up to a record-breaking deal for Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” which Focus Features acquired for $30 million, a seemingly healthy sign for the market and the indie-film world.

There was just one problem: “The Holdovers” wasn’t a splashy premiere at the Princess of Wales or Royal Alexandra that had buyers huddling in the lobby but a private screening at the Scotiabank multiplex shown to just a handful of individuals representing all the major studios and streamers on Sunday.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Wildflower Cast at TIFF

Kiernan Shipka on Balancing Her ‘Wildflower’ Character’s ‘Dark Moments’ With ‘Light, Funny’ Ones
Alexander Payne The Holdovers

Inside Focus’ $30 Million Deal for Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’

‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Big Brother’ Battle for the Wednesday Ratings Win
TIFF 2022: Susie Searches

‘Susie Searches’ Stars Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff Say the True-Crime Podcast Satire Is ‘More Disturbing’ Than Expected (Video)
Fall Box Office Preview 2022

Will There Be Enough Box Office Hits This Fall to Top Last Year, Let Alone 2019?
the-woman-king-moonage-daydream

‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Gunnar Wiedenfels warner bros discovery cfo

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Has Analysts Charmed – but Investors Aren’t Buying It
the-lord-of-the-rings-rings-of-power-galadriel

Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
the-woman-king-viola-davis-image

‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?
TIFF_SPLIT-1200x675

Kit Harington, Viola Davis and More at TheWrap & Shutterstock’s 2022 Toronto Portrait Studio (Exclusive Photos)
The Son Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman Wanted a Role in ‘The Son’ So Much He Emailed the Director Personally (Video)