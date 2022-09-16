Alexander Payne The Holdovers

Getty Images

Inside Focus’ $30 Million Deal for Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’

by | September 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The film from Miramax that reunites the director with his ”Sideways“ star Paul Giamatti will get a global theatrical release next year

Outside a screening of Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto on Sunday, one attendee left feeling that he had seen the best movie playing at the festival, even though it wasn’t an official selection of TIFF, and almost no one knew the screening was happening.

There’s a good chance the hype was deserved. Within 24 hours of that screening, Focus Features closed a deal to acquire “The Holdovers” for a price tag in the $30 million range. It was not just the biggest deal out of Toronto, possibly ever for either the festival or for Focus Features, it also was just about the only deal of substance out of TIFF up until that point.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Wildflower Cast at TIFF

Kiernan Shipka on Balancing Her ‘Wildflower’ Character’s ‘Dark Moments’ With ‘Light, Funny’ Ones
TIFF Market Moving On How to Blow Up a Pipeline Sisu

Where Are the Sales? Why This Year’s Toronto Film Festival Market Slowed to a Crawl

‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Big Brother’ Battle for the Wednesday Ratings Win
TIFF 2022: Susie Searches

‘Susie Searches’ Stars Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff Say the True-Crime Podcast Satire Is ‘More Disturbing’ Than Expected (Video)
Fall Box Office Preview 2022

Will There Be Enough Box Office Hits This Fall to Top Last Year, Let Alone 2019?
the-woman-king-moonage-daydream

‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Gunnar Wiedenfels warner bros discovery cfo

Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Has Analysts Charmed – but Investors Aren’t Buying It
the-lord-of-the-rings-rings-of-power-galadriel

Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
the-woman-king-viola-davis-image

‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?
TIFF_SPLIT-1200x675

Kit Harington, Viola Davis and More at TheWrap & Shutterstock’s 2022 Toronto Portrait Studio (Exclusive Photos)
The Son Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman Wanted a Role in ‘The Son’ So Much He Emailed the Director Personally (Video)