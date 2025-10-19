‘Tracker’ Season 3 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

“Tracker” ended its second season as the No. 1 scripted show on television this past spring, which means the upcoming Season 3 premiere could not be more highly anticipated.

Luckily for fans of the CBS drama series, the wait is almost over as Justin Hartley is ready to dive into more missing person cases this weekend as lone wolf rewardist Colter Shaw — especially now that his own personal family mysteries are beginning to surface.

While former series regulars Abby McEnany and Eric Graise will not be returning for Season 3, CBS still has plenty of surprises in store for viewers every Sunday.

Read on for more details surrounding the “Tracker” release schedule:

When does “Tracker” Season 3 premiere?

The season premiere of “Tracker” is set to air Sunday, Oct. 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes will then follow on subsequent Sundays.

Season 3, Episode 1: “The Process” – Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Season 3, Episode 2: “Leverage” – Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Season 3, Episode 3: “First Fire” – Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Season 3, Episode 4: “No Man’s Land” – Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Where is “Tracker” streaming?

The Justin Hartley-led drama will be able to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, while Paramount+ Essential users can watch episodes the day after they air.

What time are new episodes streaming on Paramount+?

For Paramount+ Premium subscribers, new episodes of “Tracker” will live-stream alongside their CBS premiere on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Who is in the “Tracker” cast?

The third season of “Tracker” stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Fiona Rene as Reenie, while Abby McEnany’s Velma Bruin and Eric Graise’s Bobby Exley will not be returning as series regulars. However, Jensen Ackles’ Russell, Brent Sexton’s Keaton and Chris Lee’s Randy will all return.

What is “Tracker” about?

CBS has provided the following logline for “Tracker” Season 3: “Following last season’s explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family’s history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards.”

Watch the trailer:

Play video



