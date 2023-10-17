Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Invest in Formula 1 Racing Team Alpine

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among a new group of investors in the Formula 1 racing team Alpine.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership,” Kelce said in a statement. “It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Mahomes said that leading the investment with Kelce and Otro Capital was “one I couldn’t pass up.”

“It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage,” he added. “I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Other new investors include four-time golf major championship winner Rory McIlroy, Olympic boxing gold medalist and two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, English soccer player Trent Alexander-Arnold, Spanish soccer player Juan Mata and Eberg Capital founder and Miami Marlins investor Roger Ehrenberg.

The group will help drive global awareness for Alpine F1 and will further complement Otro Capital’s contributions in areas such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

Formula 1 racing has become popular in the U.S. in part due to the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.” This November, the streamer will host its first live sports event featuring drivers from the show and golfers from “Full Swing” as they compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.

The move comes after Otro, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan’s Maximum Effort Investments, Redbird Capital, the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors, joined together to invest $218 million in the Renault Group-backed team back in June for a 24% equity stake.

Under the initial agreement, Otro Capital co-founder and partner Alec Scheiner joined Alpine Racing Ltd’s board of directors.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Alpine F1. We believe in the management of the company, the value of the brand as well as the long-term trajectory of the sport,” Scheiner said in a statement at the time. “We believe that, along with our partners RedBird and Maximum Effort Investments, we can add value to Alpine’s business operations and brand building, especially in North America.”