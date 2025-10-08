Travis Kelce Plays Dumb When Asked About Taylor Swift’s ‘Wood’: ‘I Think You’re Not Understanding the Song’ | Video

Travis Kelce had nothing but praise to give his fiancée Taylor Swift Wednesday over the success of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” but when it came time to talk about the lyrics to her song “Wood,” he opted to play coy — despite his brother Jason Kelce’s best efforts.

Swift cheekily name drops “New Heights” on the song “Wood.” When quizzed about that track’s innuendo-laden, racy lyrics on “The Tonight Show” Monday night, Swift blushed and told host Jimmy Fallon, “I don’t know what happened, man.” Kelce was similarly flustered when his brother confronted him about the song’s lyrics on Wednesday’s “New Heights.”

“Jesus Christ, Travis, come on! ‘Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see.’ I thought ‘redwood’ was a little bit — that’s a generous word,” Jason told his laughing brother, joking, “I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese Maple / Sometimes can see.’”

When Jason asked Travis how he felt about “Wood,” he kept a straight face.

“I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…”

Jason interrupted, saying “Wood” isn’t just any song and doesn’t just reference him but “an appendage.”

“What?” Travis shot back. “I think you’re not understanding the song.”

Jason relented, and the rest of the episode was a sweet ode to Travis’ fiancée.

During the podcast, Travis decided to give his Stamp of the Week (i.e., a weekly award created on the podcast to honor people who have taken their game to new heights) to Swift. “I gotta go with one that’s near and dear to my heart. Tay Tay, congratulations, you get my Stamp of the Week,” Kelce announced. “That’s right, honey, you get it.”

The latter comment is a reference to “Honey,” a song on Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” album about Kelce’s affinity for calling her that nickname. Kelce went on to cite some of the records and stats that Swift’s latest album has broken in its first week of release — piling onto his previous praise for her.

“Couldn’t be more proud of her. Most vinyl copies sold in one week in the U.S., with 1.2 million, and then on top of that, it sold 2.7 million copies in just 24 hours,” Kelce observed. “‘The Fate Of Ophelia’ was the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history, just on Friday. So Stamp of the Week goes to Tay Tay. So proud of you, girl.”

While the online reactions to “The Life of a Showgirl” have been somewhat divided, the album has been an undeniable commercial success. Before it was even released, it broke the record for Spotify’s most pre-saved album in history. Since then, 3.2 million copies of the album have been sold, making it the second-largest sales week for any album of the modern era (since tracking began in 1991).

It is close to capturing the No. 1 spot, which is currently held by Adele’s “25.” That album sold 3.378 million copies in the U.S. its first week of release back in 2015.