Trump Calls ABC News’ Rachel Scott the ‘Most Obnoxious Reporter’ in Latest Attack on Female Journalists | Video

“This is ABC Fake News,” the president says before berating the reporter for asking about footage of Venezuela boat strikes

President Donald Trump slams ABC News' Rachel Scott as "the most obnoxious reporter" (Credit: Fox News)
President Donald Trump slammed ABC News’ Rachel Scott as “a terrible reporter” when asked if he would release video of strikes off the coast of Venezuela on Monday.

The senior political correspondent said that the president and Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted they would have no problem releasing the footage.

“You said that. I didn’t say that,” Trump clapped back. “This is ABC Fake News.”

When Scott followed up, clarifying that he would release the full video of the Sept. 2 attacks against an alleged drug boat, Trump doubled down.

“Didn’t I just tell you that?” he said. “You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious — a terrible, actually a terrible reporter. It’s always the same thing with you.”

“I told you whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me,” he added.

This is the latest of Trump’s attacks on female journalists. The president described CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — spelling her name wrong — as “always stupid and nasty” for asking questions about his planned ballroom addition to the White House Saturday. The anchor quipped back that her question “was about Venezuela.”

The president also pointed a finger at a female Bloomberg reporter on Air Force One Nov. 14. “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” Trump said in response to the journalist’s follow-up about releasing the Epstein Files.

Trump has clashed with Scott before at the 2024 National Association of Black Journalists event. When the reporter asked the then Republican presidential candidate why Black voters should trust him, he replied that “it’s a very nasty question.”

Kaitlan Collins attends "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 18, 2024 in New York City
