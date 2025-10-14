Trump Calls ‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin a ‘Joke’ After She Doesn’t Wear MAGA Hat On-Air

President Donald Trump is once again lashing out at “The View,” though this time, it’s not pointed at Whoopi Goldberg or Joy Behar. Instead, Trump is complaining about Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former staffer of his.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the president was asked for a response to Farah Griffin saying back in December that, if he were to negotiate a deal to free the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, she’d wear a MAGA hat on an episode of “The View.” Trump didn’t seem fully clued in on the situation, as he asked for clarity on Farah Griffin’s promise — and even noted that he didn’t know which host they were talking about.

When he realized he was being asked about Farah Griffin, he immediately launched into a rant about her.

“This is Alyssa, who I never thought was very outstanding, and she didn’t have a big role here, either,” he said.

This is not true, however. During her tenure in the White House, Farah Griffin served in multiple roles of prominence for the first Trump administration. Among them were press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, press secretary for the Department of Defense and more.

It was reported in 2020 that Farah Griffin was in consideration to become the White House press secretary, alongside Kayleigh McEnany. The latter got the job.

“And then we had January 6, and she left after that, or before that,” Trump continued on Tuesday.

Farah Griffin indeed resigned in December 2020, weeks before the January 6 insurrection occurred.

“And then she got hired by ‘The View,’ and they gave her a couple of bucks, and she changed her view very quickly,” Trump said.

In reality, Farah Griffin started doubting her desire to be part of the Trump administration back in May of 2020. As she explained in a 2023 episode of “The View,” the president’s response to George Floyd’s murder was the turning point for her.

“George Floyd, after his murder and the social justice protests that summer, I was trying to get him to walk back a statement he made about saying ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts,’” she recalled.

“I was like, ‘Surely that’s not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square,’ and he essentially said no, that’s what I mean, we’re not walking it back,” she noted at the time. “That was the moment where I was like, ‘Oh, this is not a fixable individual.’ That was the first time I almost resigned.”

The ABC host has certainly become a vocal critic of Trump since her resignation, and did vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. However, shortly after the election, Farah Griffin said on-air that she is “somebody who probably agrees with 75% of his policies.”

She also praised Trump this week for helping negotiate a peace deal in Gaza, along with her fellow “The View” co-hosts.

Even so, Trump ended his response about Farah Griffin on Tuesday by saying, “I think she’s a joke.”

