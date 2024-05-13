“For years, I was the personal lawyer for a notoriously bad man. I fixed his problems, both professional and personal, gaining power, wealth and notoriety for myself in the process. And I paid the price for it,” former Donald Trump consigliere Michael Cohen says in a sizzle reel for “The Fixer,” a reality TV show he’s shopping to studios and streamers.

“Since then, I’ve been on a journey of redemption, working to set things right with my family, my friends, my country, speaking truth to power and calling it like I see it,” he continues. “Now I’m paying it forward, wielding the tools that I’ve learned for regular people in trouble.”

“The little guy doesn’t usually have access to people with my particular set of skills. But that’s all about to change. I’ll work with you, offering expertise, advice and solutions to fix your problems. Together we will change your life,” Cohen concludes. “I am your fixer.”

The clip appears to be a riff on his former boss Trump’s hit show “The Apprentice.”

Cohen has said he’s working on the show with Colin Whelan of Conveyor Media, whose past credits include “Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up” for Investigation Discovery, “Cooking On High” for Netflix and “Bargain Mansions” for HGTV. Conveyor Media did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Former attorney Cohen, once known as Trump’s “pit bull”, took the stand in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan on Monday as the key witness to the case.

From 2006 to 2018, he served as vice president of the Trump Organization and personal lawyer to the former president. His loyalty was once limitless to the point where Cohen previously said he would’ve taken a bullet for Trump.

In the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen paid $130,000 in hush money out of his own pocket to porn star Stormy Daniels, allegedly so she would stay quiet about her 2006 affair with Trump, which the former president denies.

Michael Cohen claims he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about her affair with Donald Trump.

Cohen further alleges that Trump paid him back in 11 check installments of $35,000 throughout a year while he was president. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to tax evasion and violating campaign-finance laws. He also admitted to lying to U.S. congressional committees about efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

After finishing his sentence in prison and home confinement, Cohen has spoken out against Trump in two books, a podcast and numerous social media posts. He is expected to spend all of this week’s Manhattan court days – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – on the stand in an attempt to unfix Trump’s reputation.

The 77-year-old former president and presumptive 2024 GOP nominee has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment made to Daniels.

The New York Post was first to report the news.