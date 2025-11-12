Tubi Sets First Slate of Digital-First Series From Creators Joey Graceffa, KevOnStage and More

Tubi has unveiled its first slate of exclusive digital-first series from creators including Joey Graceffa, KevOnStage, Rock Squad, TheOneShu, Bigg Jah and Dan & Riya.

“We’re responding to our viewers’ growing appetite for bold, original storytelling by doubling down on exclusive content from digital-first creators,” Rich Bloom, Tubi’s general manager of creator programs and business development EVP, said in a statement. “The investment is paying off, viewers who start their Tubi journey with creators show stronger retention — proof that these stories truly resonate with our audience and provide an engaged, incremental audience for creators.”

Graceffa is behind the channel “Escape the Night,” which has over 2.2 billion views. The franchise will return to Tubi with a series premiering in November that will serve as a grand finale that picks up where Season 4 left off, as Joey and his friends are pulled into a twisted, 80s-inspired realm filled with cryptic clues, monstrous challenges, and shocking betrayals.

Kevin Fredericks, who is also known as KevOnStage, has a new comedy series called “Safe Space,” which follows an under-qualified Dr. Fredericks as he does his best to help struggling couples find their “safe space.” His next series, “Bald Brothers: A Freestyle Comedy Show” co-starring comedian Tony Baker, will premiere in early 2026.

Rock Squad, a teen and family channel created by Nicole O’Rourke, has over 4 million subscribers and billions of views. Their series, “Bloodsuckers: Origins,” is now available to stream on Tubi for an exclusive window. The prequel returns to the 1990s to reveal Charlotte and Asher’s untold story from the Rock Squad vampire universe, expanding the hit teen franchise into a new chapter.

Shuang Hu, who is better known as TheOneShu, is an actress, writer, producer and content creator known for her comedy skits, which have amassed over 13 million followers and 8 billion YouTube views. Her series “Baby Shu & Fwends” is an anthology that follows Baby Shu, a sharp-witted teen whose encounters with strangers and friends alike expose the absurd and darkly comic side of teenhood in the digital age, which launched on Tubi on Nov. 8.

Jahdai Pickett, also known as Bigg Jah, has over 6 million fans across social media. His latest project for Tubi will be “L.A.U.G.H. (Life Ain’t Usually Great Here),” an anthology that explores the dark yet comedic side of Los Angeles hood culture and the shenanigans people find themselves in, debuting in January. Season 5 of “The Lesbian Homie” will also premiere exclusively on Tubi in Spring 2026.

Dan & Riya, who were part of the original launch of Tubi for Creators, brought their series “Beverly Valley High,” where they portray a range of quirky high school characters, to the platform earlier this year. Their new series, “Till Drama Do Us Part,” will be available for an exclusive window on Tubi and will premiere in early 2026. It follows a dream destination wedding in Thailand that unravels into secrets, betrayals and a shocking twist when the guests discover the entire event was staged for reality TV.

The new slate comes after Tubi expanded its creator catalog with content from Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), Jomboy Media, CelinaSpookyBoo and Steven He. It also struck a partnership with Hartbeat to debut four exclusive creator-driven films led by Kinigra Deon and the 85 South team.

Tubi is also exclusively premiering a new creator-led comedy Skit from veteran producer and former TV executive Evan Shapiro, which follows three college students determined to make a viral YouTube video.

Tubi, which has 100 million monthly active viewers, has grown to over 10,000 titles from over 100 creators. The service’s viewers are streaming viewers consuming 1 billion hours per month.