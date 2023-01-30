Television Academy Foundation Elects 4 New Members to Board of Directors

The Television Academy named four new members to its board of directors on Monday.

The new members include “Access Hollywood” host Scott Evans, Village Roadshow Entertainment group executive vice president of television Alix Jaffe, Madison Media Management chariman and CEO Paula Williams Madison and Babette Perry, a partner at Innovative Artists’ Broadcast Division, to its board of directors.

Evans, Jaffe, Madison and Perry have been elected to serve three-year terms, effective immediately.

Additionally, four officers have been re-elected to the board for two-year terms.

They include Foundation chair, Banijay chairman of the Americas and Endemol Shine Holdings president and CEO Cris Abrego; treasurer and A+E Networks executive vice president of global content sales Deborah Bradley; secretary and Billie Greer Consulting public policy advisor Billie Greer; and vice chair and Bunim/Murray co-founder and executive consultant Jonathan Murray.

“We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed colleagues to the board,” Abrego said in a statement. “We look forward to working together and implementing their collective professional expertise to support the Foundation’s mission of nurturing television’s next generation of leaders while capturing the stories of the industry’s icons.”

In addition to hosting “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily,” Evans is the host of the “So Close” podcast, offering intimate conversations with entertainers, teachers, entrepreneurs, authors and experts about how they’ve pushed through moments that define their lives. His other hosting credits includes two seasons of NBC’s “World of Dance,” USA network’s live competition show “America’s Big Deal,” and a co-host of “OWN Tonight.”

Prior to her current role overseeing Village Roadshow Television’s independent television business focused on scripted content, Jaffe was president of Greg Garcia’s production company, Amigos de Garcia, and served as executive producer on TBS’s “The Guest Book” and a producer on CBS’s “The Millers,” both series created by Garcia. Before that, Jaffe spent time working in the current department at CBS and in June 2004 was named vice president of current programs for the network overseeing many primetime series including “Blue Bloods,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” She also oversaw the late-night talk show “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” Before relocating to Los Angeles in 2001, Jaffe served as director, CBS marketing, in New York.

Before becoming chairman and CEO of Madison Media Management LLC, Madison served as executive vice president of diversity at ​​NBCUniversal (NBCU) as well as a vice president of the General Electric Company, then the parent company of NBCU. During her 22 years with NBCU, Madison held a number of leadership roles including president and general manager of NBC4 Los Angeles and vice president and news director of NBC4 New York before retiring in 2011. Additionally, Madison served as vice president of the Los Angeles Police Commission from 2013 to 2015 and sits on several boards including her family’s investment company, Williams Group Holdings LLC, which is the majority owner of The Africa Channel.

Prior to her work at Innovative Artists, Perry served as ICM’s head of broadcasting and senior vice president of IMG’s West Coast broadcasting division. Perry’s clients include Rachel Smith (“Entertainment Tonight”), Judge Greg Mathis (“Judge Mathis”), Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real”; “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”; “Tough as Nails”), Jon Fortt (CNBC), Giselle Fernández (Spectrum News LA), anchor Elex Michaelson (FOX 11 News), Alyssa Farah Griffin (“The View”), David Alan Grier (“In Living Color”), Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”; “Party of Five”), Jessica Holmes (KTLA) and Atari CEO Wade Rosen.