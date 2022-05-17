Fox Leads Monday’s Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Finales

May 17, 2022

The penultimate episode of CBS’ ”NCIS“ got the most viewers

Fox led the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic on Monday night with the season finales of “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

The original series secured a 0.75 demo rating (the highest of the night) and 5.5 million total viewers, while “Lone Star” drew a 0.62 demo rating and 4.6 million total viewers.

Katie Campione

