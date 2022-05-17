The penultimate episode of CBS’ ”NCIS“ got the most viewers

The original series secured a 0.75 demo rating (the highest of the night) and 5.5 million total viewers, while “Lone Star” drew a 0.62 demo rating and 4.6 million total viewers.

Fox led the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic on Monday night with the season finales of “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

CBS still managed to secure the most eyeballs during primetime, with an average of 5.6 million people tuning in. The network boasted the most-watched individual show, which was “NCIS” with 6.5 million total viewers. The penultimate episode of Season 19 also got a 0.44 demo rating.

The CW’s “All American” and “All American: Homecoming” saw a boost in ratings this week, as both series head toward their finales. The penultimate episode of the O.G. series scored a 0.17 demo rating, compared to 0.11 last week. “Homecoming” saw a 0.13 demo rating, up from a 0.08 last week.

Here’s how the night broke down across the broadcast networks:

Fox was first in ratings with an average 0.69 rating in the key demo. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.42 in the demo, while Fox was second in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million.

On Fox, “9-1-1” secured a 0.75 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” took home a 0.62 demo rating and 4.6 million total viewers. As always, Fox didn’t air new programming at 10.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” kicked things off with a 0.54 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” earned a 0.46 demo rating and 5.3 million total viewers. “NCIS” received a 0.44 demo rating and 6.5 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” scored a 0.32 demo rating and 5 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.39 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million. The Pixar film “Up” aired to a 0.4 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.36 demo rating and 3.4 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.22 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million. The 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie took up the entirety of primetime, with a 0.22 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.15 in the demo and an average of 471,000 total viewers. “All American” had a 0.17 demo rating and 545,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” got a 0.13 demo rating and 396,000 total viewers. The CW doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.5 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.6 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 demo rating and in average total viewers with 852,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Hasta Que Plata Nos” received a 0.2 demo rating and 668,000 total viewers at 9, and “Pasion Gavilanes” had a 0.2 demo rating and 650,000 total viewers at 10.