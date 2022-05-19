Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Reigns Victorious in Wednesday’s Demo

by | May 19, 2022 @ 3:47 PM

NBC’s “One Chicago” block gave the CBS competition series a run for its money in terms of total viewers

There’s only one more week until a champion is crowned on Season 42 of “Survivor,” and fans are ready to see the finalists duke it out.

The CBS stalwart blew the competition away during primetime on Wednesday, with the penultimate episode scoring an impressive 0.92 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic (and a cool 5.7 million eyeballs too). 

Katie Campione

