Sophomore Surge or Slump? Why Some Shows Thrive in a 2nd Season | Charts

Television is notorious for its unpredictable outcomes. Some series achieve instant acclaim, while others fade into obscurity.

The question of why some series take a second season to catch on is increasingly compelling as streamers seem readier than ever to ax underperforming new shows. But could that mean missing out on the next hot show? The latest example is Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” After a solid debut, its second season saw an explosive 250% growth in demand.

For every “Summer,” though, there’s a first-season hit that flops in its sophomore season. The most striking illustration of this is “Tiger King,” which saw its demand plummet by 67% in its second season.

Shows with a demand increase from Season 1 to Season 2 (Parrot Analytics)

Recent data from Parrot Analytics shows how audience demand for certain shows evolved between the first and second seasons.