Uma Thurman Says ‘Hundreds of Hours’ of Sword Training on ‘Kill Bill’ Helped Her in ‘The Old Guard 2’

Uma Thurman didn’t get a lot of time to train for “The Old Guard 2,” but luckily the “Kill Bill” alum previously spent plenty of time learning to wield a sword, she told The Times.

Despite the fact that it’s been 20 years since the release of “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” Thurman said she remembers everything. “Thank God for that, because I signed on quite late for this project so I didn’t have time to do proper training,” she explained in an interview published Saturday.

“Fortunately I had put in hundreds of hours learning how to hold a sword.”

She spent 8 hours a day for three months learning how to properly fight with a sword, Thurman added.

“You may not be limber and strong, but if your brain has learned how to memorize sequences of movements, you can get back in that zone,” she said.

The movie, which is based on a comic book, brings back Charlize Theron and adds Thurman and KiKi Layne. In a May interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Theron reveled in having the opportunity to work alongside the “Pulp Fiction” star.

“We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work, and always wanted to do something with her,” Theron first told Kimmel. “Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”

“To me, she’s just such a badass. So, since I’ve been in action movies, I’ve been like, ‘Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?’ It’s always been Uma Thurman. Always,” Theron added.

