United Talent Agency Buys Executive Search Consulting Firm James & Co.

United Talent Agency has acquired James & Co. as it looks to build upon its executive search and consulting business within the sports, media, entertainment, digital and consumer sectors.

The New York-based firm, which was founded in 2002 by Michele James and Roysi Erbes, offers clients executive search, performance management, organizational design, and transactional assistance. With a focus on C-suite and board-level roles, James & Co. clients’ range from sports teams and professional leagues to leading entertainment companies and other major Fortune 500 organizations

“James & Co. has been operating at the intersection of media, entertainment, sports, consumer and digital media for over two decades. UTA’s shared expertise in these sectors, as well as our aligned cultures, presents a unique opportunity to create a force multiplier effect,” James and Erbes said. “We have partnered with UTA many times over the years and are looking forward to joining the UTA family to continue to be a positive catalyst for building businesses and careers.”

The company will continue to co-lead by the pair as a new division within UTA. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The latest acquisition comes after UTA bought corporate advisory firm MediaLink in 2021, United Kingdom-based literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group last year and publishing agency Fletcher & Co in January.

As part of the transaction, MediaLink’s executive search team will join UTA’s new division.

“Over the past two decades, James & Co. has gained enormous trust and respect from high-level clients across the worlds of sports, entertainment and more. Michele and Roysi are a great fit with UTA’s collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, and their expertise is unrivaled,” UTA chief operating officer Andrew Thau said in a statement. “It’s exciting to welcome them and their team to UTA as we help even more clients find and empower their most important assets – their people.”