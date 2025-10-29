Rachel Sennott Reveals the Other Name ‘I Love LA’ Almost Had | Video

The red carpet for Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday had her name all over it — quite literally — in a nod to the HBO comedy’s beloved working title.

Once only known as the “Untitled Rachel Sennott Project,” the actress/creator opened up to TheWrap about the other name she almost settled on … and why “Climbers” was ultimately scrapped.

“The reason we wanted the ‘Climbers’ idea came from social climbers, but also I think a lot of people in, I’m gonna say my generation but I mean me and everyone younger than me — I’m cusp, OK? I’ll f–king say it: I’m cusp,” Sennott began, “I think that anyone who came of age or was in college or entered the workforce or whatever during Covid or the industry strikes, all this chaotic time, it’s hard to ever feel like you’re in a good place.”

“It feels like the ground is always moving underneath you, so we were like, you keep climbing and pushing that boulder up the hill, kind of a Sisyphusian thing. But then we thought, damn, are you gonna explain all of that? Because it was hard just now,” she joked. “So we said ‘I love LA,’ because we do.”

At the LA premiere, #ILoveLA creator and star Rachel Sennott explains why the HBO series was known for some time as "Untitled Rachel Sennott Project." pic.twitter.com/V9yWtr4by1 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 29, 2025

Other notable attendees at the Paramount Pictures studio lot event included co-stars Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker, Moses Ingram, Froy Gutierrez, Lauren Holt, Caitlin Reilly, Augusto Aguilera, Tim Baltz, Colin Woodell, Quenlin Blackwell and Leighton Meester, as well as Myha’la, Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone, Charli XCX, Adéla, Meg Stalter, Finneas, Owen Thiele, Emma Chamberlain, Kate Berlant, Taylour Paige, director Lorene Scafaria, EPs Max Silvestri and Aida Rodgers, HBO comedy chief Amy Gravitt and HBO CEO Casey Bloys.

Fans can celebrate the show’s premiere this weekend by stopping by some of Sennott’s favorite Eastside spots — Courage Bagels, Canyon Coffee, Capri Club, Lowboy and LaSorted’s in Silver Lake — this Friday through Sunday. Plus, if you order the actress’ special selections and whisper “Sink or Swim” to the cashier, you may even walk away with some limited-edition swag.

“I Love LA” premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.