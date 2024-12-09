How UP Entertainment Finds ‘Right Balance’ in Ecosystem of SVODs, Linear Channels: ‘Content Is Still King’

As UP Entertainment celebrates its 20th anniversary, founder and CEO Charley Humbard attributed the independent network’s success to finding the “right balance” in its ecosystem of SVODs and linear channels.

After launching with one cable channel — the Gospel Music Channel — in October 2004, UP Entertainment, which aims to be a destination for uplifting content, has grown its portfolio to include three cable channels, three SVOD services and two FAST channels. With the company’s assets, UP Entertainment series can air on anywhere from three to five places within the company’s ecosystem, including being dubbed on Cine Romántico, a FAST channel dedicated to romantic films in Spanish.