Carnival Films CEO Gareth Neame Sold Peacock’s ‘Day of the Jackal’ to an ‘Unusually Strong’ 200 Territories – Here’s How

Gareth Neame, whose Carnival Films shepherded “Downton Abbey” to international success, “could not have anticipated” that the British period drama would not only become a worldwide hit, but launch a successful film franchise, with a third film due September 2025.

But Carnival’s success isn’t limited to the moonshot of “Downton”: The British powerhouse, which sold to NBCUniversal in 2008, just launched “The Day of the Jackal” with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch for Sky/Peacock and has the upcoming dramas “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth,” starring Colin Firth, and the hotly anticipated “All Her Fault,” Sarah Snook’s first series since “Succession” wrapped.