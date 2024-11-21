Carnival Films CEO Gareth Neame Sold Peacock’s ‘Day of the Jackal’ to an ‘Unusually Strong’ 200 Territories – Here’s How

Office With a View

Office With a View: The chief exec behind the U.K. company of “Downton Abbey” talks strategy, trends and leveling up

Gareth Neame, Executive Chairman of Carnival Films
Gareth Neame, whose Carnival Films shepherded “Downton Abbey” to international success, “could not have anticipated” that the British period drama would not only become a worldwide hit, but launch a successful film franchise, with a third film due September 2025.

But Carnival’s success isn’t limited to the moonshot of “Downton”: The British powerhouse, which sold to NBCUniversal in 2008, just launched “The Day of the Jackal” with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch for Sky/Peacock and has the upcoming dramas “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth,” starring Colin Firth, and the hotly anticipated “All Her Fault,” Sarah Snook’s first series since “Succession” wrapped.

