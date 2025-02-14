Valentine’s Day Massacre: Inside the Trend of Romantic Horror Movies

The teaser trailer for the gonzo horror-sci-fi comedy “Companion” released late last year stated that it was “from the studio that brought you ‘The Notebook.’”

This is cheeky, for sure, but it’s also technically true: “Companion” studio New Line Cinema was responsible for the beloved Ryan Gosling/Rachel McAdams romance. It works to offset your expectations, particularly because the next card reads that the movie is also “from the unhinged creators of ‘Barbarian.’”

More than just a funny marketing hook, the “Notebook”/”Barbarian” comparison also speaks to the vibe of the movie, described by the studio as “a new kind of love story,” which splits the difference between terror and tenderness as it traces the dissolution of a relationship over one chaotic weekend.