Scandoval might be over, but “Vanderpump Rules” is still benefitting from the viral moment’s buzz.

As the Bravo reality series returned for its 11th season, the premiere scored 3.2 million viewers across all platforms, including Bravo and Peacock, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing data and internal viewing figures. That’s up 68% from the Season 10 premiere, which launched on Feb. 8, just about a month before news of the affair between Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

The Season 11 launch also drew an audience of 1.8 million among viewers 18-49, according to live-plus-three-day figures, marking a 85% uptick from the demo viewership from last season’s premiere. Among the 18-49 demo, the launch became the most-watched season premiere of any Bravo program in seven years.

On Peacock alone, the Season 11 premiere soared 228% when compared to total viewership for last year’s Season 10 premiere on the streamer, becoming the most-watched season premiere of any NBCUniversal entertainment series on the platform.

In addition to increasing demo viewership across platforms, the Jan. 30 episode saw a 221% increase in demo viewership on Peacock.

The Season 11 launch follows up on the Los Angeles-set reality series’ explosive 10th installment, which wrapped up as the most-watched cable series of 2023 among adults 18-49 as it averaged over 11.4 million total viewers across platforms and logged more than 115 million hours for the season as of mid-June.

Still, viewership for the Season 11 launch fell short of the 4.1 million viewers brought in the Season 10 finale on May 17, which also drew 2.4 million viewers among adults 18-49.

Following the controversy, Leviss marks the only “Vanderpump Rules” cast member not to return for the current season, with returning stars including Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz.

The official logline for Season 11 is as follows: “With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships.”

“Vanderpump Rules” is produced by Evolution Media, and is executive produced by Lisa Vanderpump, Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter and Ken Todd.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.