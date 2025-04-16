Pivot to Video: The Big Business Behind the Rise of Podcasts You Can Watch

Video didn’t kill the podcast star. Instead, video has helped make podcasters into bigger stars — and that is why it is nearly impossible to find a successful show in 2025 that does not include a visual component.

Not only have these podcasts graduated from the audio originals as entertainment, but also as a lucrative and growing business.

The rise of video podcasts has led to YouTube, not its audio competitors Spotify or Apple, becoming the top destination for American podcast listeners. YouTube pulls in 31% of weekly podcast listeners in the states, compared to 27% for Spotify and 15% for Apple, according to data from Edison Podcast Metrics.