Vin Diesel to Write Live-Action ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Movie for Mattel Studios

Vin Diesel is getting even more involved in the live-action “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” movie.

It was previously announced that Diesel would produce and star in the movie, but he will now also be writing the project for Mattel Films and his production banner One Race Films.

Diesel will produce alongside Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and One Race’s Samantha Vincent.

Based on Mattel’s popular tabletop game, which was first manufactured by the Marx toy company in 1964, the movie is set to “bring the legendary Red Rocker and Blue Bomber to life in an all-new live-action adventure,” according to Mattel.

Brenner, president of Mattel Studios and chief content officer, said in a statement: “Vin is a powerhouse storyteller with an unmatched understanding of action, heart, and world-building. His creative vision for ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ is bold, human, and deeply cinematic—exactly the kind of storytelling we love at Mattel Studios.”

Diesel added, “I am excited to expand the Mattel universe by bringing this classic toy from my childhood to a modern audience by telling a story that examines the role of competition in a world often measured by strength and dominance that dares to reveal the power of compassion at its core.”

Mattel’s current slate includes “Masters of the Universe,” directed by Travis Knight and starring Nicholas Galitzine, Jared Leto, Alison Brie and Idris Elba, which is due in theaters on June 5, 2026; and “Matchbox,” directed by “Extraction” filmmaker Sam Hargrave and starring John Cena and Jessica Biel, which is also due in 2026. Other projects in development include “Monster High,” “View-Master,” “Hot Wheels” and “Magic 8 Ball.”

“Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” will be overseen by Darian Greenbaum and Andrew Scannell for Mattel Studios and Diesel for One Race.