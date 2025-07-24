Warner Bros. Discovery, VideoAmp Ink New Multi-Year Ad Measurement Partnership

Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a new multi-year partnership with VideoAmp that will see the media giant continue to leverage the measurement firm’s solutions across linear, streaming, digital and cross-platform advertising campaigns.

“VideoAmp has been at the forefront of helping the industry evolve beyond legacy measurement models,” VideoAmp chief revenue officer Bryan Goski said in a Thursday statement. “Our continued collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery reinforces the momentum toward a more modern, more accurate and advertiser-aligned approach to currency and measurement and signals the arrival of a multi-currency ecosystem where stakeholders have choices.”

“At WBD, we are committed to offering our clients more accurate, effective tools to reach their audiences and measure success,” Warner’s head of ad sales research, data and insights David Porter added. “VideoAmp helps us measure what actually works — across every screen, every audience and every dollar spent — which will be more important as the industry gears up for the next TV buying season.”

The agreement comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to negotiate its deals for the 2025-26 season after holding its upfront presentation for advertisers in May.

Both Fox and NBCUniversal have closed their upfront negotiations, touting strong demand for their sports, news and entertainment programming. Meanwhile, Netflix executives recently told analysts during the company’s second quarter earnings call that the “vast majority” of its upfront deals with the major agencies have been completed.

“Those results have generally been in line or slightly better than our targets, and consistent with our goal to roughly double the ads business this year,” Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said at the time.

WBD is the latest to strike a multi-year deal with VideoAmp, following AMC Networks, A&E Global Media, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount and

TelevisaUnivision.