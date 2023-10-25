Warner Bros. Discovery’s Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, the division that handles WBD’s worldwide consumer products, themed entertainment, franchise management and development and DC Comics businesses, is getting a major shake-up.

Pam Lifford, the current president of GBFE, was stepping back from her role to focus on a family member’s healthcare needs. Concurrently, Julian Moon, the current head of Consumer Products for EMEA and Asia Pacific, announced plans to retire in 2024 after 33 years with the studio.

Robert Oberschelp will become the new head of Global Consumer Products. He is a 30-year industry vet, including time at NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Williams-Sonoma and Quicksilver, who currently leads WBD’s North American consumer products division. He will report to Warner Bros. Discovery chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell.

Meanwhile, Preston Kevin Lewis, currently head of Consumer Products for Latin America and Retail Management for the Americas, will add responsibility for North America Consumer Products, as well. He will report to Oberschelp.

Finally, Peter van Roden, head of Global Themed Entertainment, will continue in his role leading the licensed location-based entertainment, theme parks and in-person experiences businesses.

His team currently manages the strategic partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences for “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and oversees Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and The WB Abu Dhabi, as well as global experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, “Scooby-Doo,” “Game of Thrones,” “Friends” and more.

Campbell will also recruit a new Global Head of Franchise who will work with himself and the senior creative leadership at WBD. This new leader will be responsible for developing the studios’ global IP portfolio across all businesses at WBD, working closely with the respective leadership of film, television, games and others.

Pam Lifford joined Warner Bros. in 2016 as president of Consumer Products. She is credited with developing the studio into a global, franchise-based business while revenues increased five-fold during that time. She announced her decision to step back and focus on her family during an all-hands meeting on the WB lot in Burbank.

“When I joined the company back in 2016, we set out on a mission to transform the division and how WB thought about fans,” she stated. “Today, our team owns franchises, products, in-person experiences, DC and keeps our global consumers engaged in our IP 24/7. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together.” She continued, stating, “Today, the group is poised to take all of this forward with the new leadership across the studio and company. You will soar and make WBD unrivaled in the industry.”

Campbell said, “Pam is an extraordinary leader and unique in the entertainment industry. She’s brought tremendous value and thought leadership to the company over the years, and while we wish she were staying on, we understand and appreciate the commitment to family first. She put a tremendous team in place, and I look forward to what we will do together.”

The changes announced are effective Nov. 27.