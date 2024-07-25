‘Wayne Brady: The Family Remix’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The Freeform show centers on the TV personality’s nontraditional family alongside his ex-wife and producing partner Mandie Taketa

Wayne Brady in "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix" (Disney/Kevin Estrada)

Wayne Brady is peeling back the layers on his nontraditional family in Freeform’s new reality series.

Premiering on Wednesday, July 24, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” follows the actor, producer, singer, dancer and TV personality as well as his ex-wife and business partner, Mandie Taketa, their 21-year-old daughter, Maile, and Taketa’s life partner, Jason Michael Fordham. Together, the crew calls themselves the “core four.”

The show comes on the heels of Brady coming out as pansexual last year, with “The Family Remix” sees Brady navigating his newfound sexuality alongside his family.

For details on when “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” premieres, see below.

When does “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” premiere?

The reality series launches Wednesday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Freeform.

Where is “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” streaming?

New episodes of the show will stream on Hulu the day after their Freeform debut.

“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” episode release schedule so far:

  • Episode 1 (“All Eyez On Me”): Wednesday, July 24
  • Episode 2: (“Through The Wire”): Wednesday, July 31
  • Episode 3 (“NY State Of Mind”): Wednesday, August 7
  • Episode 4 (“Dear Mama”): Wednesday, August 14
  • Episode 5 (“Keep Ya Head Up”): Wednesday, August 21
  • Episode 6 (“Feeling Myself”): Wednesday, August 28

Who is in “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix?”

The reality show centers on Wayne Brady’s nontraditional family, which includes his ex-wife and producing partner Mandie Taketa, Brady and Taketa’s 21-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, and Taketa’s life partner, Jason Michael Fordham.

