‘We Will Dance Again’ Director Yariv Mozer Sets First-Look Deal With Israeli Studio Sipur

“We Will Dance Again” director Yariv Mozer has set a first-look deal with Israeli studio Sipur, the company announced on Tuesday.

“This partnership continues our commitment to fearless storytelling and international creative collaboration. We’re proud to join forces with a talent like Yariv to bring his next chapter to life,” the studio shared in a statement.

Mozer’s Nova Music Festival project won Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary at the 2025 News and Doc Emmys after premiering on Paramount+ last September. He was also responsible for “Ben-Gurion, Epilogue” in 2016 and “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes” in 2023, with all three of his films winning Israeli Academy Awards.

“The Nova Music Festival was supposed to be a celebration of life, love and music for thousands of young people but became one of the first targets when Hamas launched the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history. In ‘We Will Dance Again’ more than a dozen young festival-goers tell gripping stories of how each of them managed to survive from one minute to the next,” per the logline. “Their eyewitness accounts are woven together with footage they filmed themselves and footage recovered from cameras worn by Hamas.”

“Yariv’s talent, sensitivity, heart and unwavering commitment to telling the truth – no matter how difficult – make him such a brilliant filmmaker,” Sipur’s Emilio Schenker told Deadline. “One needs to look no further than his riveting, Emmy Award-winning documentary ‘We Will Dance Again,’ honoring the victims and survivors of Oct. 7, to understand what an incredible director he is. This film is truly a consequential work.”

Mozer further called the partnership “the home where I’ve found the freedom and support to tell meaningful stories.”

“We Will Dance Again” is available to stream on Paramount+.