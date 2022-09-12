The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer.

Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.

If you’re wondering what time to tune into the awards, or only want to catch the red carpet looks beforehand, we have the answers to all questions covered.

What time do the Emmys start?

The awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

If you want to catch the best looks Hollywood has to offer, the carpet will begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Emmys?

The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. As for the red carpet, E! Channel will air the pre-show on cable and you can also livestream it on YouTube.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Saturday Night Live royalty Kenan Thompson will host the awards and Laverne Cox will host the pre-show.

What Is Nominated This Year?

HBO’s hit drama “Succession” leads the 2022 Emmys with 25 nominations, while fellow HBO series “The White Lotus” and Apple’s “Ted Lasso” are tied for second with 20 nominations each. HBO’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” tied for the fourth spot with 17 nominations each.

You can see the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominations here.