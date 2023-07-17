What’s Behind ‘Barbenheimer’ Fever? What Viewers Are Saying | Charts

Fans have different reasons for turning out for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” but the shared premiere date has ticket buyers excited for a double feature

But the two new films, collectively dubbed “Barbenheimer” thanks to their shared debut date Friday, have fans intrigued for different reasons, according to new survey data from Whip Media, based on users of TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users.

The anticipation for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” is reaching a fever pitch, and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to notice it.

Actors are the main driver of fan interest in “Barbie,” per the survey data, with 52% of respondents saying the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led cast is the main reason they’re interested in watching it.

“Oppenheimer” hype, on the other hand, is mostly driven by star director Christopher Nolan, with 41% of respondents saying the movie’s creative braintrust is the main reason they want to see the movie. (The movie’s cast, featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, was the second most common answer, with 37% of respondents saying its star power was a key interest driver.)

An interesting aspect of “Barbenheimer” is that both movies are essentially new IP. That makes for a sharp contrast with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” where interest in the decades-old franchise was a key reason fans turned out.

Reasons for intent to see top summer movies varied in a June survey (Whip Media)

The surveys ran in mid-June (June 7-9 for “Indiana Jones,” June 13 for “Barbie,” and June 13-14 for “Oppenheimer”). There were 941 respondents for “Indiana Jones,” 1,104 respondents for “Oppenheimer,” and 1,677 respondents for “Barbie.”

In a good sign for the teams behind “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” both movies seem to have fans ready to hit the theaters next week. That seems clear after 77% of respondents answered a 4 or 5 when asked how excited they were on a 1-5 scale to see “Barbie.” And for “Oppenheimer,” that figure jumped to 86%. (A healthy chunk of those respondents will be watching both movies on the same day, too, it’s safe to assume. AMC last week said more than 20,000 of its loyalty club members purchased for a Barbenheimer double bill.)

More people intended to see “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” in theaters than did “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Whip Media)

Sure, if you wanted to be a pessimist you could point out that 70% of respondents said they were excited to see Harrison Ford return as Indiana Jones, and that hasn’t led to box office gold.

“Dial of Destiny” didn’t have fans as excited about going to the movies as Barbenheimer, though. For “Barbie,” 58% of respondents said they want to see the movie in the theater, while 62% of “Oppenheimer” respondents said they don’t want to wait for it to hit streaming; “Dial of Destiny,” in comparison, had 53% of respondents saying they want to see it in theater.

Social media drove most of the interest in “Barbie” (Whip Media)

One more thing to note: The online buzz is clearly helping “Barbie” stoke fan interest. More than half of respondents (52%) said social media was responsible for how they heard about the new Greta Gurwig flick. For “Oppenheimer,” fan awareness has been primarily driven by its trailer (32% of respondents said this is how they found out about the movie), as well as social media (33% of respondents).

Now, with both movies about a week away from debuting, the question for many fans boils down to this: Which one do I see first?

