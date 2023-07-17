Many people plan to see both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" the day the movies premiere.

Many people plan to see both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" the day the movies premiere. (Photos: Warner Bros./Universal Pictures)

What’s Behind ‘Barbenheimer’ Fever? What Viewers Are Saying | Charts

by | July 17, 2023 @ 1:00 PM

Fans have different reasons for turning out for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” but the shared premiere date has ticket buyers excited for a double feature

The anticipation for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” is reaching a fever pitch, and you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to notice it. 

But the two new films, collectively dubbed “Barbenheimer” thanks to their shared debut date Friday, have fans intrigued for different reasons, according to new survey data from Whip Media, based on users of TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app with more than 26 million global registered users. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning

Can ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Last at the Box Office Against the Power of ‘Barbenheimer’?
barbie-oppenheimer-barbenheimer

AMC Says ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Double-Feature Ticket Sales Have Doubled in Past Week
Lew Wasserman Hollywood strike

Hollywood on Double Strike: Where’s Our Lew Wasserman When We Need One?
DEI EXEC STORY Photo credit: Christopher Smith

Hollywood’s Diversity Exec Exodus Exposes Industry-Wide Dysfunction – What Is the Path Forward? | Exclusive
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning-part-1-tom-cruise-hayley-atwell

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Plots Course for $78 Million 5-Day Box Office Start
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (C) joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they strike outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Jig Is Up!': Inside the Blistering Hot First Day of Hollywood’s Double Strike | Video

Media Mogul Mo Abudu Says Entertainment Should Look to ‘Afrofuturism': ‘Be a Little Bit Less Risk-Averse’

Entertainment Stocks Slump as Hollywood Strike Widens to SAG-AFTRA