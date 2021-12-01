Here’s What’s New on Netflix in December 2021

Close out 2021 with dinosaurs, cinephiles and the end of the world – all on Netflix. The streaming service has unveiled its monthly list of what’s new in December 2021, and the final month of the year is packed with a bevy of anticipated new releases and a solid slate of library titles.
Top of mind is “Don’t Look Up,” writer/director Adam McKay’s allegory for climate change starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and more A-list stars than you can name off the top of your head. While the film is in select theaters starting on Dec. 10, it hits the streaming service globally on Dec. 24.
Another pair of Oscar contenders arriving in December are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” The former stars Benedict Cumberbatch and arrives on Dec. 1, while the latter stars Olivia Colman and will be streaming on Dec. 31.
In terms of TV, Netflix in December is stacked. The second season of the Henry Cavill-fronted fantasy series “The Witcher” arrives on Dec. 17, Lily Collins returns for Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22 and just in time for New Year’s “Cobra Kai” Season 4 arrives on Dec. 31. Additionally, a new documentary film essay series call “Voir” from executive producer David Fincher arrives on Dec. 6.
And as far as library titles go, December sees the swashbuckling “The Mask of Zorro,” Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi noir “Minority Report” and three “Final Destination” movies coming to the streaming service, among others.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2021 below.
Arriving Dec. 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Arriving Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
Single All the Way — NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM
Arriving Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1
Arriving Dec. 6
David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM
Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Arriving Dec. 7
Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY
Arriving Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY
Arriving Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Arriving Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin — NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Two — NETFLIX FILM
The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM
Arriving Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Arriving Dec. 14
The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1; Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Arriving Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko, season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Arriving Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
Arriving Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Arriving Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES
Arriving Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Arriving Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Arriving Dec. 26
Lulli — NETFLIX FILM
Arriving Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Arriving Dec. 29
Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Arriving Dec. 30
Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM
Arriving Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM
