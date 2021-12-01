Here’s What’s New on Netflix in December 2021

Close out 2021 with dinosaurs, cinephiles and the end of the world – all on Netflix. The streaming service has unveiled its monthly list of what’s new in December 2021, and the final month of the year is packed with a bevy of anticipated new releases and a solid slate of library titles.

Top of mind is “Don’t Look Up,” writer/director Adam McKay’s allegory for climate change starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and more A-list stars than you can name off the top of your head. While the film is in select theaters starting on Dec. 10, it hits the streaming service globally on Dec. 24.

Another pair of Oscar contenders arriving in December are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” The former stars Benedict Cumberbatch and arrives on Dec. 1, while the latter stars Olivia Colman and will be streaming on Dec. 31.

In terms of TV, Netflix in December is stacked. The second season of the Henry Cavill-fronted fantasy series “The Witcher” arrives on Dec. 17, Lily Collins returns for Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22 and just in time for New Year’s “Cobra Kai” Season 4 arrives on Dec. 31. Additionally, a new documentary film essay series call “Voir” from executive producer David Fincher arrives on Dec. 6.

And as far as library titles go, December sees the swashbuckling “The Mask of Zorro,” Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi noir “Minority Report” and three “Final Destination” movies coming to the streaming service, among others.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in December 2021 below.

Arriving Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

“The Power of the Dog” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Arriving Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes — NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

Single All the Way — NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth — NETFLIX FILM

Arriving Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue — NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton — NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape — NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Arriving Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1

Arriving Dec. 6

David and the Elves — NETFLIX FILM

Voir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arriving Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — NETFLIX COMEDY

Arriving Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

Arriving Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid — NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arriving Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours — NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak — NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback — NETFLIX FILM

How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin — NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Two — NETFLIX FILM

The Unforgivable — NETFLIX FILM

“The Hand of God” (Netflix)

Arriving Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — NETFLIX SERIES

Arriving Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Arriving Dec. 14

The Future Diary — NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant — NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — NETFLIX FAMILY

Arriving Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God — NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1; Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Arriving Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights — NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko, season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arriving Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Arriving Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls — NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

Arriving Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo — NETFLIX SERIES

Arriving Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — NETFLIX SERIES

Arriving Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Arriving Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Arriving Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — NETFLIX SERIES

“Witcher” (Netflix)

Arriving Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up — NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali — NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea — NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Arriving Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno — NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arriving Dec. 26

Lulli — NETFLIX FILM

Arriving Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Arriving Dec. 29

Anxious People — NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arriving Dec. 30

Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King — NETFLIX FILM

Arriving Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Stay Close — NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team — NETFLIX FILM