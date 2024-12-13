Where to Watch the Billboard Music Awards: Is It Streaming?

The Billboard Music Awards are back. As the year comes to a close, Billboard will honor the music stars who entertained us most in 2024.

Taylor Swift and Drake both earned a slew of nominations in several categories, but only one of them will become a record-breaker tonight. The artists are currently tied for the most wins in BBMAs history with 39 each. With a combined 24 nods for this year’s show, including the Top Artist award, their tie could be broken this year.

Overall, Zach Bryan leads the 2024 BBMAs with a total of 18 nominations. Last year, Bryan swept as a first-time finalist, winning for Top New Artist, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album for American Heartbreak, and Top Rock Song for “Something in the Orange.”

Several new artists are first-time nominees at the 31st Billboard Music Awards, including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla.

Keep reading for all the details to watch tonight’s show.

When are the Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Where can I watch the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The BBMAs will be broadcast live on FOX and Fire TV channels. Throughout the show, performances will be available to watch online for free on Billboard.com and via @BBMAs and @Billboard social channels.

The music awards ceremony will also stream live on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo TV. The show will be available to watch on-demand on Paramount+.

Who’s the host?

Michelle Buteau will host the 2024 awards show. The actress and comedian is best known for her roles in “Survival of the Thickest” and “Isn’t It Romantic?” and her hosting gig for Netflix’s “The Circle.”

Who is performing at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

Coldplay, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims will perform at the BBMAs this year. Tyla will have a special satellite performance at a London pub and Shaboozey will perform from the W Hollywood.

Other performers featured at teh music awards ceremony include Linkin Park, Fuerza Regida, Megan Moroney, SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids.

Who is nominated for a 2024 Billboard Music Award?

Leading the nominations are Zach Bryan with 21, Taylor Swift with 17, Morgan Wallen with 11 and first-time nominee Sabrina Carpenter with nine.

Other finalists include Jung Kook, Bad Bunny, SZA, Shaboozey, Kendrick Lamar and Tyla, among many others nominated in the awards ceremony’s 72 categories.

See the full list of nominees here.