Where to Watch ‘Lilo & Stitch’: Is Disney’s Latest Live-Action Adaptation Streaming?

Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. And in the world of Disney live-action remakes, “Lilo & Stitch” is now firmly in that ohana forever.

The original film was first released in 2002 as an animated feature. Now, more than two decades later, Disney’s favorite little alien is back and wreaking havoc once again, this time in live action.

Here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch “Lilo & Stitch” right now and where it will be streaming.

When does it release?

“Lilo & Stitch” releases everywhere on Friday, May 25. But, depending on where you live, you might be able to catch an early showing on Thursday, May 24. You can search for showtimes near you below:

Is it streaming?

Every once in a while, Disney will send a new release straight to streaming, but this is not one of those times. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Lilo & Stitch” in theaters.

We’ll keep you posted on when it’ll be available on Disney+, which is where the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” will be available to stream after its theatrical run.

Is the original streaming?

It sure is! The original 2002 animated film is available now on Disney+, in case you want to refresh yourself on the story before you check out the new one.

Do I need to watch the original first?

That is entirely up to you. The live-action adaptation updates the story in a few key places, so no matter what, you won’t be seeing exactly the same thing. But, if you want to compare the two, you could watch it before or after. Watching the animated version is not essential to understanding the new one.

What is it about?

“Lilo & Stitch” tells the story of two sisters, Lilo and Nani, who are figuring out life after the death of their parents. Lilo struggles to adapt and make friends, and as a teenager herself, Nani struggles to take care of her little sister.

When Lilo sees Stitch falling from the sky, she assumes it’s a shooting star, and wishes for a friend. When the two meet up, adorable chaos ensues — but it does get emotional at times, fair warning.

Who stars in “Lilo & Stitch”?

“Lilo & Stitch” marks the debut of Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo. She is joined by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and more.

Are any of the original stars in this version?

Indeed they are! Chris Sanders returns to voice Stitch, and Tia Carrere, who plays a social worker in this version, voiced the original Nani.

Watch the trailer