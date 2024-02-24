As we speed toward this year’s Oscars, we’ve arrived at the next step along the way: the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Recognizing projects and stars from both television and film, SAG is holding its 30th awards ceremony on Saturday night, an extra celebratory occasion following last year’s strike. Once again, fans will see a Barbenheimer match-up, as both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” picked up four nominations on the night.

But it will also mark a first for the show, as it streams online instead of classic television. Of course, if you’re here, you’re probably looking for where exactly that is. And we’ve got you covered!

Here’s everything you need to know heading into the ceremony.

When do the SAG Awards start?

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild awards start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Where are the SAG Awards airing this year?

In a first for the ceremony, the SAG Awards will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Who’s the host?

The SAG Awards haven’t had a host since 2021, and that new tradition will be continuing this year. Instead, it will see a rotation of celebrity presenters.

Who’s presenting during the show?

Those presenters will include Idris Elba to kick off the show, and “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston to present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to the legendary Barbra Streisand.

As an added bonus, fans will be treated to a reunion of “The Devil Wears Prada,” with star Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep coming together onstage to present as well.

Who are the nominees?

Heading into the show, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” lead the film nominations, with each one picking up four. “Succession” led the TV pack with five nominations, three of the five slots being in the lead actor category. You can see the full list of SAG Award nominees here.