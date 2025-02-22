Where to Watch the 56th NAACP Image Awards: Are They Streaming?

The NAACP Image Awards returns this weekend to recognize and celebrate Black creatives and their excellence in film, TV, literature and more.

This time around the event was extended to two and a half hours in an effort to include a tribute to historically Black communities that were impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. The ceremony will spotlight Altadena residents affected by the tragedy.

And in more excitement, former Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the Chairman’s Award, Dave Chappelle will be honored with the President’s Award, the Wayan’s family will be inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame and the BET Media Group will receive the Founders Award. DJ D-Nice will honor late music legend Quincy Jones.

There’s a lot to look forward to; here’s how you can tune in the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

When are the NAACP Image Awards?

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET and will simulcast on CBS on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. The ceremony takes place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

The event will also simulcast on BETHer, VH1, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Logo, Comedy Central and Smithsonian.

Will the NAACP Image Awards be streaming?

Yes, the NAACP Image Awards will be streaming on Paramount+, Philo, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who’s been nominated?

There are several Hollywood stars who have earned their flowers in the form of NAACP Image Awards nominations. Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe are going head to head in the category Entertainer of the Year. For the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, “How to Die Alone,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Poppa’s House,” “The Neighborhood” and “The Upshaws” are in the running. In the Outstanding Animated Series category, “Gracie’s Corner,” “Disney’s Jr.’s Ariel, “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” and “Iwájú” are battling it out. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Who’s won already?

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, some Hollywood notables have already taken home honors, including Doechii for Outstanding New Artist, Dawn Porter for for Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television of Motion Picture) for her documentary “Luther: Never Too Much,” and Kendrick Lamar for his hit track “Not Like Us,” which one Outstanding Song – Hip Hop/Rap Song.

Who’s hosting the NAACP Image Awards?

The event will be hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.

Who’s presenting at the NAACP Image Awards?

There will be several presenters at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, including Aldis and Edwin Hodge, Keke Palmer, Morris Chestnut, Taraji P. Henson, Laverne Cox, Danielle Deadwyler, Shannon Sharpe and more.

Who will be performing at the NAACP Image Awards?

So far, Grammy award-winning Ledisi and the Adam Blackstone Band are slated as special performers.

When does the red carpet show start?

The red carpet celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her and VH1. Terrence J., Chlöe, Novi Brown and Jessie Woo will serve as hosts for the carpet.