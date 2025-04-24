Where to Watch ‘The Accountant 2’: Is the Ben Affleck Sequel Streaming?

The most lethal accountant you’ve ever met in your life is back, and this time around, his brother is teaming up with him.

Nearly 10 years after the original, “The Accountant 2” brings the return of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a man with a talent for solving complex problems. The movie also reunites Christian with his (very dangerous) brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal). Together, they team up to solve a case that reveals a conspiracy.

We met both men in the first film, learning that they have been estranged for a while. So, what will a collaboration look like? We’ll have to see.

Here’s what you need to know.

“The Accountant 2” releases everywhere on Friday, April 25. But, depending on where you live, some early showings might be happening on April 24. You can check your local theaters below:

Is it streaming?

No, you can only see this in theaters for now. We’ll keep you posted on when it’ll be streaming though. Because it’s an Amazon MGM film, it will almost certainly join its predecessor on Prime Video when the time comes.

What is “The Accountant 2” about?

The official synopsis reads: “Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Who stars in it?

The film stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.

Do I need to watch the first film before seeing this one?

It sure would help you out. The good news is, the first one is pretty easy to find. It’s streaming now on Prime Video.

Watch the trailer for “The Accountant 2”