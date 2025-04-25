Where to Watch ‘Until Dawn’: Is the Horror Movie Streaming?

As “A Minecraft Movie” continues to rake in money at the box office and “The Last of Us” continues to earn critical acclaim every week for its second season, “Until Dawn” arrives with the hope of maintaining Hollywood’s recent string of successful video game adaptations. Co-produced by PlayStation Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures, the new film is a survival horror thriller based on the immensely popular 2015 video game of the same name.

“Until Dawn” also marks “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation” director David F. Sandberg’s return to the horror genre, following his eight-year detour into the world of superhero filmmaking with 2019’s “Shazam!” and 2023’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Here is where you can watch “Until Dawn” yourself.

When does “Until Dawn” come out?

“Until Dawn” is set to be released on Friday, April 25.

Is “Until Dawn” streaming or in theaters?

“Until Dawn” is only playing in movie theaters. An on-demand release date for it has not yet been announced, and the same goes for its eventual streaming premiere. For now, moviegoers can find tickets to local theatrical showings of the film at the following links:

Who is in the film’s cast?

The cast of “Until Dawn” includes young stars like Ella Rubin (“The Girl from Plainville”), Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”), Odessa A’zion (“Hellraiser”), Ji-young Yoo (“Expats”), Belmont Cameli (“The Alto Knights”) and Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”). Peter Stormare (“Fargo”) also stars in the film as Dr. Alan Hill, a role he played in the original “Until Dawn” video game.

What is “Until Dawn” about?

While it is set in the same universe as its source material and uses the same basic premise, “Until Dawn” tells its own story — one that cheekily incorporates video game mechanics into its actual plot. The adaptation follows Clover (Ella Rubin), a young woman who decides to return with her friends to the remote valley where her sister mysteriously disappeared a year earlier.

Their search for answers is disrupted when they end up stuck in a murderous time loop where they are hunted by a different killer each time. The only way for them to survive and break the loop is to make it, you guessed it, until dawn.

Watch the trailer: